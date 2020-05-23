All apartments in Ojus
Find more places like 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ojus, FL
/
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:43 AM

1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr

1300 Miami Gardens Drive · (786) 319-2863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ojus
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 719E · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy this nice and spacious living at the Whilshire Condo!!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom largest floorplan with spectacular view to the lake & pool, nice balcony to see the sunset. Walking in closet, tiles throughout the apartment. Centrally located between Biscayne Blvd & I-95, Close to Aventura Mall & few minutes from the beach, schools, shopping centers, restaurants, tile floors, upgraded and very spacious walking closets. Cable and Water included, as well as one (1) assigned parking spot and one (1) storage unit. Amenities include a jacuzzi, gym and more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful community with convenient access to major highways, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have any available units?
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have?
Some of 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr does offer parking.
Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr has a pool.
Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms
Ojus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 Bedrooms
Ojus Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity