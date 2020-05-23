1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Enjoy this nice and spacious living at the Whilshire Condo!!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom largest floorplan with spectacular view to the lake & pool, nice balcony to see the sunset. Walking in closet, tiles throughout the apartment. Centrally located between Biscayne Blvd & I-95, Close to Aventura Mall & few minutes from the beach, schools, shopping centers, restaurants, tile floors, upgraded and very spacious walking closets. Cable and Water included, as well as one (1) assigned parking spot and one (1) storage unit. Amenities include a jacuzzi, gym and more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful community with convenient access to major highways, shops and restaurants.