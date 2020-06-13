1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table

Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath condo. Wilshire's largest one bedroom model with full bath plus convenient additional half bath for guests. Fully equipped with community laundry room, balcony with excellent views of the lake, feeling of spaciousness. The main bedroom is configured with 2 dressing rooms, plus two storage spaces.

Large kitchen with lots of drawers

Community room in the building. Party room. Room to play cards and billiards. Pool and gym. Beautiful path bordering the lake for walking and exercising.

Very well located. Close to the Aventura shopping center. Sunny Isles Beach. Hollywood and Gulf Stream race track, hospitals and major roads