Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr

1200 Miami Gardens Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 510W · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath condo. Wilshire's largest one bedroom model with full bath plus convenient additional half bath for guests. Fully equipped with community laundry room, balcony with excellent views of the lake, feeling of spaciousness. The main bedroom is configured with 2 dressing rooms, plus two storage spaces.
Large kitchen with lots of drawers
Community room in the building. Party room. Room to play cards and billiards. Pool and gym. Beautiful path bordering the lake for walking and exercising.
Very well located. Close to the Aventura shopping center. Sunny Isles Beach. Hollywood and Gulf Stream race track, hospitals and major roads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have any available units?
1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have?
Some of 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr offer parking?
No, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr has a pool.
Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
