804 Sleepy Harbour Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Ocoee for RENT! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1500 sq. ft. with a 1 car garage

dishwasher, stove, fridge

ceiling fans, blinds,

carpet and tile

2 story townhouse

large privacy fenced in back yard,

lawn care included

pet friendly home

washer and dryer hook ups in the garage



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) may have breed restrictions(pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE4884325)