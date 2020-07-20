All apartments in Ocoee
804 Sleepy Harbour Dr.

804 Sleepy Harbour Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Sleepy Harbour Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Ocoee for RENT! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1500 sq. ft. with a 1 car garage
dishwasher, stove, fridge
ceiling fans, blinds,
carpet and tile
2 story townhouse
large privacy fenced in back yard,
lawn care included
pet friendly home
washer and dryer hook ups in the garage

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) may have breed restrictions(pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE4884325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have any available units?
804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have?
Some of 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. offers parking.
Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have a pool?
No, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have accessible units?
No, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Sleepy Harbour Dr. has units with air conditioning.
