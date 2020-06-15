All apartments in Ocoee
314 Pennyroyal Ln

314 Pennyroyal Lane · (407) 982-1988
Location

314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 314 Pennyroyal Ln · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere. This single family home offers 2117 square feet of living space, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, split floor plan, and 2nd floor den. Community amenities include community pool, playground, and recreation area. Lawn service is included in the rent. Great location and easy access to the Florida Turnpike, 429, 408, 439, and State Road 50.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1995. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

