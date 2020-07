Amenities

New construction - New construction, 2 Story Single-family home, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, Open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 room including the power room is located on the 1st floor, 2 other bedrooms with a full bath are located on the second floor. The main floor and all wet areas are tiled. bedrooms are carpeted. NO pets accepted. This is a nonsmoking property. Lawn service included. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674.



No Pets Allowed



