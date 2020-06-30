2015 Erving Circle Apt 101

Amenities
First Floor condo at the Gated Bordeaux Complex in Orlando - Great 1st Floor condo at the gated Bordeaux condominium complex in Orlando. Central located minutes from SR 50 and SR 408. Next to shopping, move theater and entertainment.
The condo complex has an outdoor pool, playgrounds and recreation rooms. The condo has refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout the property.
Do not miss this property. For information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kevin Jones at Kevin.Jones@number1broker.net or call at 407-506-5653.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5307345)