2015 Erving Circle Apt 101
2015 Erving Circle Apt 101

2015 Erving Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
media room
pet friendly
First Floor condo at the Gated Bordeaux Complex in Orlando - Great 1st Floor condo at the gated Bordeaux condominium complex in Orlando. Central located minutes from SR 50 and SR 408. Next to shopping, move theater and entertainment.
The condo complex has an outdoor pool, playgrounds and recreation rooms. The condo has refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout the property.

Do not miss this property. For information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kevin Jones at Kevin.Jones@number1broker.net or call at 407-506-5653.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5307345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have any available units?
2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have?
Some of 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 offer parking?
No, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have a pool?
Yes, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 has a pool.
Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Erving Circle Apt 101 does not have units with air conditioning.

