163 HOPEWELL DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been recently renovated by Invitation Homes. Some of these fantastic upgrades include fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring! Entertain your guests the minute you walk through the front door. Cook your favorite cravings in the kitchen that's equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The master bathroom has a garden tub with a separate shower and dual sinks. The backyard has the perfect amount of space for weekend activities. Don't miss out on this dream home, apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer