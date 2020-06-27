All apartments in Ocoee
Ocoee, FL
163 HOPEWELL DRIVE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:51 PM

163 HOPEWELL DRIVE

163 Hopewell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

163 Hopewell Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Forestbrooke

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has been recently renovated by Invitation Homes. Some of these fantastic upgrades include fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring! Entertain your guests the minute you walk through the front door. Cook your favorite cravings in the kitchen that's equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The master bathroom has a garden tub with a separate shower and dual sinks. The backyard has the perfect amount of space for weekend activities. Don't miss out on this dream home, apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have any available units?
163 HOPEWELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have?
Some of 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
163 HOPEWELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 HOPEWELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
