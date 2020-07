Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool internet access

Ready to relax in Paradise? Do not miss ou on leasing this gorgeous third floor 1/1 condo just steps from the beach/ocean in Ocean Ridge Florida. This fully renovated condo is full of light and has views of the ocean, courtyard and lagoon. There is a pool looking out at the lagoon and mangroves . It is quite the site while lounging by the pool with a cold drink or if you prefer the beach, you have use of the Oceanside Beach Club membership card which allows you to just take your towel and sunscreen to the beach and pick a cabana or sun umbrella with two loners with no charge to you. The property has only 27 units with and elevator and washer and dryer on each flor. This condo will exceed your expectations. Two TV's with movie channels with wifi. Schedule your stay at Paradise...