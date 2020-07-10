/
luxury apartments
29 Luxury Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2346 sqft
Sept 1, 2020. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
38 Perry Avenue
38 Perry Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,750
3436 sqft
38 Perry Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
4020 S Ocean Boulevard
4020 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,995
6382 sqft
Great intercoastal and ocean views all around, boat dock, private beach and so much more
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Ridge
3390 Ridge Lane
3390 Ridge Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3819 sqft
Great RENTAL opportunity close to DOWNTOWN Atlantic Avenue! Corner lot with circular driveway. Luxurious master suite complete with large master bath and spacious walk-in closet.
Lake Ida Park
1103 NW 6th Avenue
1103 Northwest 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ida 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home completely updated in 2015. Corner lot with exclusive high-end finishes.
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.
1117 Beach Drive
1117 Beach Drive, Delray Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
PARADISE FOUND! THIS '' CLASSIC FLORIDA CHARM'' WATERFRONT RANCH HOME IS A DREAM COME TRUE! 5 BEDROOMS & 5 FULL BATHROOMS--ALL EN-SUITE--EACH BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN ENTRANCE! SOCIAL DISTANCE LIVING AT ITS BEST! THIS LOVELY HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
1005 Brooks Lane
1005 Brooks Lane, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$26,500
4289 sqft
Immaculate, charming, Estate home. Two ground floor, well-appointed guest rooms with Jack & Jill Bath, and an additional guest room on the second floor.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Ridge
885 NE Mulberry Drive
885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3012 sqft
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views.
839 Coventry Street
839 Coventry Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,900
3775 sqft
Stunning 2 story Mediterranean 85' Deepwater Masterpiece. 2-Car Garage, Summer Kitchen, Resort Pool with FULL SERVICE CONCRETE DOCK TO KEEP YOUR 65' YACHT.MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE JUNIOR SUITE PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL HUGE BDRMS.
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3486 sqft
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2918 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW! An amazing direct ocean unit with 3 BR/3BA plus a Den, a wraparound balcony with Intracoastal and ocean views.
2575 S Ocean Boulevard
2575 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4480 sqft
Bring Your Large or Extended Family to Enjoy the Season! A Rare Find, This Oceanfront, Luxury Beach Penthouse Double Unit Offers Tremendous Space & Occupies its Own Wing in the Bldg*4480 Sq, Ft.
Southside West Palm Beach
4717 S Flagler Drive
4717 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5486 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this ''SOSO'' 5BR/4.1BA waterfront home. Large eat in kitchen with all new appliances. Private pool/spa with covered outside kitchen. 3 car garage. Private dock with room for two boats.
Addison Reserve
16088 Via Monteverde
16088 Via Monteverde, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3256 sqft
Enjoy water, golf and preserve views from this beautiful pool home.The home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a private office on one floor. As you enter the home you see the lovely view outside.
Broken Sound
5894 NW 25th Court
5894 Northwest 25th Court, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4611 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Amazing 5 bedroom, 6 bath home in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. This lushly landscaped courtyard home has two private guest houses, large pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen /barbecue area.
Southland Park
325 Greymon Drive
325 Greymon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2354 sqft
This Southland Park home has old Spanish charm & dates back to 1925 ; Stucco exterior, Pecky Cypress front door, terra cotta accents, remodeled guest cottage (1 Bedroom /1 Full Bath).
Southside West Palm Beach
136 Worth Court S
136 Worth Court South, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2690 sqft
Lovely 4BR/3.5BA home Offered Furnished Seasonal (Starting January 10th 2020). South of Southern, Sea-Street ; Heated Pool.
2225 S Ocean Boulevard
2225 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
756 sqft
Gorgeous beach side villa is just steps to the ocean! This secluded seaside cottage in charming Delray Village by the Sea is the perfect winter paradise. Features include 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths.
Tropic Isle
964 Allamanda Drive
964 Allamanda Drive, Delray Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3759 sqft
Looking for a fantastic waterfront property in a prime location? Look no further! Located on deep water canal, easy ocean access with private dock & boat lift. This 2-story home is perfect for entertaining both indoors & outdoors.
