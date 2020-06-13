/
226 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5505 N Ocean Boulevard
5505 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
775 sqft
Fully redone unit that looks like a model at Colonial Ridge. Sit and have your morning coffee at cafe table in front of the unit and you will have a view of the sunrise over the Atlantic ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Available June 1. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2006 S Federal Highway
2006 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
963 sqft
Bright, spacious, fully-furnished corner condominium overlooking palm trees and beautifully-landscaped gardens. Seagate of Gulfstreams is one of the Intracoastal Waterway's best kept secrets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
805 Villa Circle
805 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1074 sqft
Immaculate! Fully Furnished Condo.Gated entrance. Pool & Hot Tub, Basketball; Billiards; Clubhouse; Exercise Room; Manager on Site; Play Area; Pool; Spa-Hot Tub.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Federal Highway
2008 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Here's your best opportunity to live directly on the Intracoastal with completely unobstructed 3rd floor views from all living areas, including the kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
1 Unit Available
760 East Ocean Avenue
760 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
908 sqft
760 East Ocean Avenue Apt #106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2114 Tuscany Way
2114 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
350 N Federal Highway
350 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1350 sqft
Gorgeous SE Corner Penthouse Unit with Ocean & Intracoastal View ! Luxury condo with 5-star, resort amenities including 24-hour doorman, 2 full size pools, spa with steam room and sauna. Beautifully Furnished.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
240 W Horizons
240 Horizons W, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Corner unit. Private location with a magnificant greenbelt view. Second floor captures the cool ocean breezes. Home is renovated, completely furnished, and ready to move in.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1299 sqft
NOW VACANT Available for annual or short-term & seasonal rentals w/ Instant Approvals (NO HOA). Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15 Colonial Club Drive
15 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Furnished,Tile In Living Area, Beautiful New Wood Floors In Bedrooms Located In Colonial Club Intracoastal Community New Seawall With Sidewalk Along The Intracoastal.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
639 E Ocean Avenue
639 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Creative Space in Renovated / Modern Boutique Office Building Located Steps from the Intracoastal in Newly Developed DBoynton Beach! Perfect for Creative Space such as an Art Class or Workshop. General Meetings. Intimate Seminars.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
4080 sqft
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
3121 sqft
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
641 E Woolbright Road
641 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1007 sqft
This completely furnished 2/2 condo is the perfect spot to call home...its clean, peaceful, and well appointed and the community offers dreamy waterfront ammenities.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
221 SE 4th Avenue
221 Southeast 4th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
816 sqft
Just 1.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Tuscany Way
2110 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from June 1st - December 30th, 2020. Luxury Intracoastal Living in Boynton Beach. Beautifully remodeled, furnished corner ground floor garden apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
