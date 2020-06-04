All apartments in Ocean Ridge
Ocean Ridge, FL
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 N Ocean Boulevard

5929 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 626-7000
Location

5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL 33435

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 6666 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft. under A/C encompasses LR, FR, DR, four bdrms/four and half baths on main level and three bdrms,two baths,new second kitchen on lower level. On entering the main floor visitors are amazed by the stunning oceanview. Enjoy the pool lanai or enjoy a game of croquet or badminton on the spacious lawn. Of course, the pristine beach is there to enjoy, and The home has 101 feet of PRIVATE beach front.Brand new 2nd kitchen/w lighted onyx & SS in W/O LL for mother-in-law or guest suite/apt. HUGE tiled LL entertainment / playroom. Upgraded three zone A/C, impact slider doors to the pool lanai, huge windows provide spectacular ocean views. .78acr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
5929 N Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 5929 N Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 N Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5929 N Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 N Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Ridge.
Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 N Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5929 N Ocean Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
