5929 N Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft. under A/C encompasses LR, FR, DR, four bdrms/four and half baths on main level and three bdrms,two baths,new second kitchen on lower level. On entering the main floor visitors are amazed by the stunning oceanview. Enjoy the pool lanai or enjoy a game of croquet or badminton on the spacious lawn. Of course, the pristine beach is there to enjoy, and The home has 101 feet of PRIVATE beach front.Brand new 2nd kitchen/w lighted onyx & SS in W/O LL for mother-in-law or guest suite/apt. HUGE tiled LL entertainment / playroom. Upgraded three zone A/C, impact slider doors to the pool lanai, huge windows provide spectacular ocean views. .78acr