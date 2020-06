Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available June 1. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared. This property was recently renovated with the finest finishes and furnishings. Master Spa, chef's kitchen and more. Extremely comfortable living area and pool side retreat. The perfect getaway!