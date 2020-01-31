All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

559 RYKER WAY

559 Ryker Way · No Longer Available
Location

559 Ryker Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wow! This immaculate townhome is ready for its new residents! Family room is open to kitchen featuring all appliances and a food prep island. Lots of room for storage downstairs including a half bathroom also. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms; split floor plan. Master is on one side featuring large en suite- dual sink vanities and a stand up s shower. Large Walk in shower also. Two other bedrooms that share a bathroom are on opposite side. Laundry room upstairs- washer and dryer convey. Covered Patio outback. Two Car Garage. Pets Welcome- Two MAX. Close to Oakleaf High School and all of the fabulous amenities of Oakleaf- Clubhouse- Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Parks, and More! Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 RYKER WAY have any available units?
559 RYKER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 559 RYKER WAY have?
Some of 559 RYKER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 RYKER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
559 RYKER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 RYKER WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 RYKER WAY is pet friendly.
Does 559 RYKER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 559 RYKER WAY offers parking.
Does 559 RYKER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 RYKER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 RYKER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 559 RYKER WAY has a pool.
Does 559 RYKER WAY have accessible units?
No, 559 RYKER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 559 RYKER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 RYKER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 559 RYKER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 RYKER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

