559 RYKER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wow! This immaculate townhome is ready for its new residents! Family room is open to kitchen featuring all appliances and a food prep island. Lots of room for storage downstairs including a half bathroom also. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms; split floor plan. Master is on one side featuring large en suite- dual sink vanities and a stand up s shower. Large Walk in shower also. Two other bedrooms that share a bathroom are on opposite side. Laundry room upstairs- washer and dryer convey. Covered Patio outback. Two Car Garage. Pets Welcome- Two MAX. Close to Oakleaf High School and all of the fabulous amenities of Oakleaf- Clubhouse- Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Parks, and More! Come see this home today!