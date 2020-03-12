All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR

520 Sherwood Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Oakleaf Plantation
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

520 Sherwood Oaks Dr, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This well kept, adorable town home will end your house search! The kitchen offers an eat in breakfast nook space for dining, large pantry, and stainless appliances. The kitchen over looks the large cozy family room with a slider going out to the patio to enjoy your morning coffee. Downstairs has a half bathroom that has been customized and is cute as a button! Lots of neutral light throughout the entire unit. One car garage for parking. Upstairs features three bedrooms- including spacious master with double closet with custom organization, en suite with tub/ shower combo, sink with vanity space. Come see today! PETS UPON APPROVAL. OWNER OPEN TO SHORTER LEASE TERM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have any available units?
520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have?
Some of 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have a pool?
No, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

