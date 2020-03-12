520 SHERWOOD OAKS DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This well kept, adorable town home will end your house search! The kitchen offers an eat in breakfast nook space for dining, large pantry, and stainless appliances. The kitchen over looks the large cozy family room with a slider going out to the patio to enjoy your morning coffee. Downstairs has a half bathroom that has been customized and is cute as a button! Lots of neutral light throughout the entire unit. One car garage for parking. Upstairs features three bedrooms- including spacious master with double closet with custom organization, en suite with tub/ shower combo, sink with vanity space. Come see today! PETS UPON APPROVAL. OWNER OPEN TO SHORTER LEASE TERM.