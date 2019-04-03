4095 Pebble Brooke Cir

Amenities

4BR 3BA Single Family Rental, 2 Car Garage, Newly Renovated, New Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Ceramic Tile, New Carpet, Oakleaf Plantation - Location, location, location! This 4BR 3BA single family home is literally minutes from everything. Tap into all that Oakleaf Plantation offers - playgrounds, acres and acres of greenery, and activity facilities which include water parks, and fitness centers, clubhouses, pavillions and banquet/ballrooms, walking and bike trails and tennis - there's something for everyone. There's shopping for all your needs and wants at Oakleaf Town Towncenter - just 5 minutes away. Don't forget the schools - check out the web site: https://www.oneclay.net/domain/5062.



LIGHT, BRIGHT AND CLEAN!! This open concept is home located on a cul de sac has recently been renovated with the best of the best. The lower level has all wood look ceramic tile. Easy on the eyes as well as offering the ease of cleaning. The interior was freshly painted and new 2" faux wood blinds installed, and all new plumbing fixtures and light fixtures with ceiling fans in every room! The upstairs has all new carpet. All tastefully completed with neutral colors that will match all of your furnishings. There are two HVAC systems - a rare and unusual find in a single family home providing cool in the summer and just enough warmth on the chilly Orange Park winter days and nights.



The kitchen offers all brand new stainless appliances and corian countertops. There are two dinette areas and a breakfast bar that seats 3+. The cabinetry is oak in color and plenty of counter space and cabinetry with an additional pantry for the overflow!! The utility room is located off the kitchen with entry to the two car garage. The dinette area adjoining the living room has access to the back yard and patio through french doors.



A special feature to this home is the downstairs bedroom and full bath. You choose - guest bedroom, office, den or playroom/game room? The remaining 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The Master Suite and Ensuite is large enough to handle all your bedroom furnishings. The master suite has two matching walk in closets. The ensuite is tastefully designed with a corner soaker tub and walk in shower, private water closet and dual vanities. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located on either side of the third bathroom. This is a perfect floor plan!



SCHOOLS: https://www.oneclay.net/domain/5062

OakLeaf Plantation is serviced by 2 Public Elementary Schools, 1 Public Junior High School, and 3 Public High Schools.



Clay County District Schools: (904) 284-6500



Oakleaf Village Elementary School: (904) 291-5458

Plantation Oaks Elementary School: (904) 214-7474



OakLeaf Junior High School: (904) 213-5500



OakLeaf High School: (904) 213-1900

Orange Park High School: (904) 272-8110

Middleburg High School: (904) 213-2100



