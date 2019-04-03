All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4095 Pebble Brooke Cir
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

4095 Pebble Brooke Cir

4095 Pebble Brooke Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4095 Pebble Brooke Cir, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4BR 3BA Single Family Rental, 2 Car Garage, Newly Renovated, New Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Ceramic Tile, New Carpet, Oakleaf Plantation - Location, location, location! This 4BR 3BA single family home is literally minutes from everything. Tap into all that Oakleaf Plantation offers - playgrounds, acres and acres of greenery, and activity facilities which include water parks, and fitness centers, clubhouses, pavillions and banquet/ballrooms, walking and bike trails and tennis - there's something for everyone. There's shopping for all your needs and wants at Oakleaf Town Towncenter - just 5 minutes away. Don't forget the schools - check out the web site: https://www.oneclay.net/domain/5062.

LIGHT, BRIGHT AND CLEAN!! This open concept is home located on a cul de sac has recently been renovated with the best of the best. The lower level has all wood look ceramic tile. Easy on the eyes as well as offering the ease of cleaning. The interior was freshly painted and new 2" faux wood blinds installed, and all new plumbing fixtures and light fixtures with ceiling fans in every room! The upstairs has all new carpet. All tastefully completed with neutral colors that will match all of your furnishings. There are two HVAC systems - a rare and unusual find in a single family home providing cool in the summer and just enough warmth on the chilly Orange Park winter days and nights.

The kitchen offers all brand new stainless appliances and corian countertops. There are two dinette areas and a breakfast bar that seats 3+. The cabinetry is oak in color and plenty of counter space and cabinetry with an additional pantry for the overflow!! The utility room is located off the kitchen with entry to the two car garage. The dinette area adjoining the living room has access to the back yard and patio through french doors.

A special feature to this home is the downstairs bedroom and full bath. You choose - guest bedroom, office, den or playroom/game room? The remaining 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The Master Suite and Ensuite is large enough to handle all your bedroom furnishings. The master suite has two matching walk in closets. The ensuite is tastefully designed with a corner soaker tub and walk in shower, private water closet and dual vanities. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located on either side of the third bathroom. This is a perfect floor plan!

SCHOOLS: https://www.oneclay.net/domain/5062
OakLeaf Plantation is serviced by 2 Public Elementary Schools, 1 Public Junior High School, and 3 Public High Schools.

Clay County District Schools: (904) 284-6500

Oakleaf Village Elementary School: (904) 291-5458
Plantation Oaks Elementary School: (904) 214-7474

OakLeaf Junior High School: (904) 213-5500

OakLeaf High School: (904) 213-1900
Orange Park High School: (904) 272-8110
Middleburg High School: (904) 213-2100

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market"

(RLNE4731188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have any available units?
4095 Pebble Brooke Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have?
Some of 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4095 Pebble Brooke Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir offers parking.
Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir has a pool.
Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have accessible units?
No, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4095 Pebble Brooke Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida