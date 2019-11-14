All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
4064 Arbor Mill Cir
Last updated November 14 2019 at 6:11 PM

4064 Arbor Mill Cir

4064 Arbor Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4064 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lennar Homes, Charle Included(r) features: Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire(r) stainless steel appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), upgraded vanities to Quartz, wood tile in wet areas and extended into living/dining/halls, crown molding in main areas into Master Suite, Pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Most pets allowed. Please call first for an appointment. Tenant occupied. Move in before Halloween! House should be ready by October 19th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
