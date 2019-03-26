All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

3199 Chestnut Ridge Way

3199 Chestnut Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Oakleaf Plantation
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3199 Chestnut Ridge Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome ready for move in! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Oakleaf Plantation. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that overlooks the living room with a breakfast bar. A nice master bedroom and spacious bathroom with walk in closet. . Close to NAS Jacksonville, Schools, Interstates, Restaurants and Shopping . Amenities center is a moment away as well. Tennis courts, resort style pool with slides, fountains, etc. Basketball courts, playground, jogging paths....this place has it all. Call today before its gone! Sorry NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have any available units?
3199 Chestnut Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have?
Some of 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3199 Chestnut Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3199 Chestnut Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

