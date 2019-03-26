3199 Chestnut Ridge Way

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome ready for move in! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Oakleaf Plantation. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that overlooks the living room with a breakfast bar. A nice master bedroom and spacious bathroom with walk in closet. . Close to NAS Jacksonville, Schools, Interstates, Restaurants and Shopping . Amenities center is a moment away as well. Tennis courts, resort style pool with slides, fountains, etc. Basketball courts, playground, jogging paths....this place has it all. Call today before its gone! Sorry NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638272)