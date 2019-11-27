All apartments in Oakland
328 Largovista Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:46 PM

328 Largovista Drive

328 Largovista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 Largovista Drive, Oakland, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 5 bed, 3 bath, 3324 sq. ft. home in Oakland, FL! Open concept kitchen with custom granite counters. Beautiful living room area. Large master suite with separate tub and dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features private sun deck overlooking the outside view. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! .

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Largovista Drive have any available units?
328 Largovista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, FL.
What amenities does 328 Largovista Drive have?
Some of 328 Largovista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Largovista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Largovista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Largovista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Largovista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 328 Largovista Drive offer parking?
No, 328 Largovista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 328 Largovista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Largovista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Largovista Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Largovista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Largovista Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Largovista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Largovista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Largovista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Largovista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Largovista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
