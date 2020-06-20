All apartments in North Port
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:55 PM

12527 FELICE DRIVE

12527 Felice Drive · (941) 914-7492
Location

12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage). The kitchen is spacious and lovely with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and the owner has thoughtfully provided many kitchen necessities. There is plenty of seating space in the living room to relax in front of the flat screen television, or to entertain. Carry your coffee to the enclosed, pavered lanai to enjoy the pond view. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet that holds beach chairs, cooler and other beach necessities! The en-suite bath has dual sinks, and walk in shower. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and an attached bath with tub/shower combo. This extremely clean, like-new villa is in the gorgeous resort style Gran Paradiso community, which boasts amazing amenities such as a very large pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, very well equipped gym, library and computer, billiards, outdoor seating near a fireplace with a large screen TV, community room, golf cart paths, tennis courts, pickle ball, and so much more! It is in the fantastic Wellen Park area of the West Villages, near Atlanta Braves training stadium, Venice and Englewood beaches, Venice Island, and new Publix shopping center. This has it all! Location! Amenities! Price! Fully furnished! Sorry, no pets. No smoking. January, February, March 2021 are reserved. Appointment Only. 3 or more consecutive months rental price $2500 per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have any available units?
12527 FELICE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have?
Some of 12527 FELICE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 FELICE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12527 FELICE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 FELICE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12527 FELICE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12527 FELICE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12527 FELICE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12527 FELICE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12527 FELICE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12527 FELICE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12527 FELICE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12527 FELICE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
