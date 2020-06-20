12527 FELICE DRIVE

Amenities

Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage). The kitchen is spacious and lovely with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and the owner has thoughtfully provided many kitchen necessities. There is plenty of seating space in the living room to relax in front of the flat screen television, or to entertain. Carry your coffee to the enclosed, pavered lanai to enjoy the pond view. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet that holds beach chairs, cooler and other beach necessities! The en-suite bath has dual sinks, and walk in shower. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and an attached bath with tub/shower combo. This extremely clean, like-new villa is in the gorgeous resort style Gran Paradiso community, which boasts amazing amenities such as a very large pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, very well equipped gym, library and computer, billiards, outdoor seating near a fireplace with a large screen TV, community room, golf cart paths, tennis courts, pickle ball, and so much more! It is in the fantastic Wellen Park area of the West Villages, near Atlanta Braves training stadium, Venice and Englewood beaches, Venice Island, and new Publix shopping center. This has it all! Location! Amenities! Price! Fully furnished! Sorry, no pets. No smoking. January, February, March 2021 are reserved. Appointment Only. 3 or more consecutive months rental price $2500 per month!