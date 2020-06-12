150 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL with garage

Apartment List
Englewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
65 1ST AVENUE
65 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
525 sqft
Florida cottage close to downtown and the beaches. Non smoking. This is set amongst Florida landscaping putting you in your own private world. Property is fenced in with Florida vegetation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 69
1 Unit Available
6110 RONDA STREET
6110 Ronda Street, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1423 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new, Englewood, FL 3bed/2bath home on a large corner lot for rent. Just one year old. Top grade finishes. Tile floor throughout. Ready to go to an extremely well-qualified tenant that will give it the love and respect it deserves.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
27432 JANZEN COURT
27432 Janzen Ct, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1845 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Live in this beautiful Sand Castle Villa! This tastefully upgraded Home is ready for it's first resident.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
40 WINDSOR DRIVE
40 Windsor Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Available 6/1 - You will not be disappointed with this ultimate waterfront rental home in tropical paradise! Boat and fish from your own back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26632 Raphis Royale Blvd
26632 Raphis Royale Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2310 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in Boca Royale - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN THE OFF-SEASON 2020 Available March 19th, 2020 Boca Royale Golf and Country club immaculate luxury home available to rent, tastefully furnished with everything you need, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
26874 WEISKOPF DRIVE
26874 Weiskopf Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1914 sqft
Make an appointment to see this almost brand new home in the gated golf community of Boca Royale . It features a Split Floor Plan with two bedrooms plus a den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and center island.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9254 GULFSTREAM BOULEVARD
9254 Gulfstream Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1964 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2019 & JANUARY 2020! Rented February 1 through March 31, 2020. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,900.00/month and $900.00/week.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE
9400 New Martinsville Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1879 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Not Available April 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Lovely East Englewood home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7426 CLEARWATER STREET
7426 Clearwater Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Ln, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1431 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental - Villa with Resort-like Amenities Renaissance at West Villages! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of the Renaissance at the West Villages.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Sandstone Circle - ACH
117 Sand Stone Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal 117 Sandstone - Seasonal Rental- Oh what a serene view on the lake with tropical birds!!! Attractive, Spacious, turnkey, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached Sun room and Water/lake views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Englewood, FL

Englewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

