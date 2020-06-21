All apartments in North Port
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:23 AM

8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE

8153 Boca Grande Avenue · (941) 203-1044
Location

8153 Boca Grande Avenue, North Port, FL 34287

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,380

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is an updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the North Port Area. This home is located near Mineral Springs, Parks, the Library, shopping and restaurants. This home features laminate wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms with tile in an enclosed patio. The kitchen features white appliances, wood cabinets. The laundry room has A/C. The master bedroom has a built-in display window and a walk-in shower. There is an open patio in the back with a view of the fully fenced backyard. The home has a 1 car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have any available units?
8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have?
Some of 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
