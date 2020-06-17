All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 6678 Electra Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
6678 Electra Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

6678 Electra Avenue

6678 Electra Avenue · (239) 201-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6678 Electra Avenue, North Port, FL 34287
Jocky Club of North Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6678 Electra Avenue have any available units?
6678 Electra Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6678 Electra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6678 Electra Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6678 Electra Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6678 Electra Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6678 Electra Avenue offer parking?
No, 6678 Electra Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6678 Electra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6678 Electra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6678 Electra Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6678 Electra Avenue has a pool.
Does 6678 Electra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6678 Electra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6678 Electra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6678 Electra Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6678 Electra Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6678 Electra Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6678 Electra Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way
North Port, FL 34288

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Dog Friendly Apartments
North Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity