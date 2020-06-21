Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This delightful home located in North Port, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,675sqft! Come home to 6032 Merril Street, pull into your private carport, and step inside. Interior includes chic easy-clean flooring throughout the living areas, updated countertops and cabinetry in kitchen, and fixtures throughout the home. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with good closet space. Head outside to the open back yard that has natural shade and privacy fence - plenty of room for hobbies, entertaining or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.