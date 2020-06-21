All apartments in North Port
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:50 PM

6032 Merril Street

6032 Merril Street · No Longer Available
Location

6032 Merril Street, North Port, FL 34287

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This delightful home located in North Port, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,675sqft! Come home to 6032 Merril Street, pull into your private carport, and step inside. Interior includes chic easy-clean flooring throughout the living areas, updated countertops and cabinetry in kitchen, and fixtures throughout the home. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with good closet space. Head outside to the open back yard that has natural shade and privacy fence - plenty of room for hobbies, entertaining or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 Merril Street have any available units?
6032 Merril Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
Is 6032 Merril Street currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Merril Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Merril Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6032 Merril Street is pet friendly.
Does 6032 Merril Street offer parking?
Yes, 6032 Merril Street does offer parking.
Does 6032 Merril Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 Merril Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Merril Street have a pool?
No, 6032 Merril Street does not have a pool.
Does 6032 Merril Street have accessible units?
No, 6032 Merril Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Merril Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 Merril Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 Merril Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6032 Merril Street does not have units with air conditioning.
