Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

5669 THYER STREET

5669 Thyer Street · (941) 485-9602
Location

5669 Thyer Street, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5669 THYER STREET · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2399 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/2BA Single Family Home in North Port - Spacious home available April 1 as an annual rental. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, family room, living room, and spacious kitchen! Perfect for entertaining! Screened lanai, backyard, all on a quiet street in North Port! Call today! WILL NOT LAST LONG! $55 per adult application fee (18+ years), first month rent, last month rent and one month security deposit required. If applicable, association application fee and non-refundable pet fee, vary by property. Annual Rental

(RLNE4629986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5669 THYER STREET have any available units?
5669 THYER STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5669 THYER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5669 THYER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5669 THYER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5669 THYER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5669 THYER STREET offer parking?
No, 5669 THYER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5669 THYER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5669 THYER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5669 THYER STREET have a pool?
No, 5669 THYER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5669 THYER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5669 THYER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5669 THYER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5669 THYER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5669 THYER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5669 THYER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
