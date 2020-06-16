5278 Sabrina Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,378sqft! Great curb appeal with classic Florida exterior in light coloring, attached garage, and inside is remodeled throughout the entire home! You will immediately be greeted by the inviting and spacious living area with high ceilings and arched doorways. Kitchen has updated metallic appliances – including dishwasher – and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size – Master Bedroom hosts beautiful upgraded bathroom with walk-in shower. Head outside to the screened-in patio that overlooks the expansive back yard with mature trees for shade and plenty of room for hobbies or play.



Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.