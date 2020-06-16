All apartments in North Port
5278 Sabrina Terrace

5278 Sabrina Terrace · (786) 592-5977
Location

5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,378sqft! Great curb appeal with classic Florida exterior in light coloring, attached garage, and inside is remodeled throughout the entire home! You will immediately be greeted by the inviting and spacious living area with high ceilings and arched doorways. Kitchen has updated metallic appliances – including dishwasher – and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size – Master Bedroom hosts beautiful upgraded bathroom with walk-in shower. Head outside to the screened-in patio that overlooks the expansive back yard with mature trees for shade and plenty of room for hobbies or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have any available units?
5278 Sabrina Terrace has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have?
Some of 5278 Sabrina Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5278 Sabrina Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5278 Sabrina Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5278 Sabrina Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5278 Sabrina Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5278 Sabrina Terrace does offer parking.
Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5278 Sabrina Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have a pool?
No, 5278 Sabrina Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5278 Sabrina Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5278 Sabrina Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5278 Sabrina Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5278 Sabrina Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
