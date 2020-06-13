4081 Roderigo Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE: April through September 2020

RENTED: March 2020 and October 2020 through March 2021



Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month

Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* / month

*Does not include taxes and fees



Don't miss out on this beautiful custom three bedroom, two bath heated salt-water pool home located in North Port close to Interstate 75. Enjoy the open floor plan with tray ceilings, tile floors and pocket sliders opening onto the Lanai / pool area. Entertain your guest in the formal dining area or the breakfast nook with aquarium glass looking out to the pool area.

Enjoy the cooler nights in front of the electric remote fireplace in the tastefully decorated great room or open the pocket sliders to extend your entertaining area onto the lanai. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and great room with a sit down granite counter area. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel french door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and a walk in pantry.

The home boast a split floor plan with the Master suite on one side of the home and the guest bedrooms on the other for privacy. The master bedroom has a king size bed and carpeted floors with tray ceiling and a window seat and his / her closets leading into the master bath. The master bath has his / her sinks (hers has a vanity), garden tub, walk-in shower and privacy toilet.

There are two guest bedroom on the other side of the home with a shared bath. The front bedroom is carpeted and has a queen bed and a window seat. The back bedroom is carpeted with a full sized bed, window seat and TV. (NOTE: the owner has reserved the right to lock off this closet for personal storage) The guest bath has a tub / shower combination and single sink.

You pass through the utility room on the way to the two car garage.

No Pets Allowed



