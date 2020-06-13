All apartments in North Port
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

4081 Roderigo Avenue

4081 Roderigo Avenue · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4081 Roderigo Avenue, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4081 Roderigo Avenue · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacation / Short Term Rental - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL***

AVAILABLE: April through September 2020
RENTED: March 2020 and October 2020 through March 2021

Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month
Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* / month
*Does not include taxes and fees

Don't miss out on this beautiful custom three bedroom, two bath heated salt-water pool home located in North Port close to Interstate 75. Enjoy the open floor plan with tray ceilings, tile floors and pocket sliders opening onto the Lanai / pool area. Entertain your guest in the formal dining area or the breakfast nook with aquarium glass looking out to the pool area.
Enjoy the cooler nights in front of the electric remote fireplace in the tastefully decorated great room or open the pocket sliders to extend your entertaining area onto the lanai. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and great room with a sit down granite counter area. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel french door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and a walk in pantry.
The home boast a split floor plan with the Master suite on one side of the home and the guest bedrooms on the other for privacy. The master bedroom has a king size bed and carpeted floors with tray ceiling and a window seat and his / her closets leading into the master bath. The master bath has his / her sinks (hers has a vanity), garden tub, walk-in shower and privacy toilet.
There are two guest bedroom on the other side of the home with a shared bath. The front bedroom is carpeted and has a queen bed and a window seat. The back bedroom is carpeted with a full sized bed, window seat and TV. (NOTE: the owner has reserved the right to lock off this closet for personal storage) The guest bath has a tub / shower combination and single sink.
You pass through the utility room on the way to the two car garage.
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3752700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have any available units?
4081 Roderigo Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have?
Some of 4081 Roderigo Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4081 Roderigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4081 Roderigo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4081 Roderigo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4081 Roderigo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4081 Roderigo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4081 Roderigo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4081 Roderigo Avenue has a pool.
Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4081 Roderigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4081 Roderigo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4081 Roderigo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4081 Roderigo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
