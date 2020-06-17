All apartments in North Port
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:29 PM

3044 South Haberland Boulevard

3044 S Haberland Blvd · (941) 613-4035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3044 S Haberland Blvd, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 22

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Annual. Available now.
Perfect 4/2/2 in North Port. This home is a new build - be the first occupant! Very spacious open floor plan with over 2000sf living and 2786 under roof. Large kitchen with upgraded counters and cabinets with plenty of storage, pantry, formal dining room, great laundry room with counter space and cabinets, split plan with 3 bedrooms and guest bath on one side and the master on the other side. Master features his and her closets and sinks, separate toilet room, soaking tub and walk in shower. Large back covered lanai and good sized back yard.

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit. Application fee $50 per adult.
LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
HOA: NO
PETS: NO pets please
Included in rent: None
Washer/Dryer: NO

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing online

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the application fee

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Admin Fee $50.00 (one time)

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

LEASING AGENT: 365 Property Management
Youtube virtual tour link: https://youtu.be/0VvAhRXGmXs

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard have any available units?
3044 South Haberland Boulevard has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3044 South Haberland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3044 South Haberland Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 South Haberland Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3044 South Haberland Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3044 South Haberland Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

