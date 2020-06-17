3044 South Haberland Boulevard.

Amenities

Annual. Available now.

Perfect 4/2/2 in North Port. This home is a new build - be the first occupant! Very spacious open floor plan with over 2000sf living and 2786 under roof. Large kitchen with upgraded counters and cabinets with plenty of storage, pantry, formal dining room, great laundry room with counter space and cabinets, split plan with 3 bedrooms and guest bath on one side and the master on the other side. Master features his and her closets and sinks, separate toilet room, soaking tub and walk in shower. Large back covered lanai and good sized back yard.



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit. Application fee $50 per adult.

LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

HOA: NO

PETS: NO pets please

Included in rent: None

Washer/Dryer: NO



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing online



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Admin Fee $50.00 (one time)



Youtube virtual tour link: https://youtu.be/0VvAhRXGmXs



