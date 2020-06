Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

**ANNUAL RENTAL - SHOWING NOW ** Beautiful, well kept home on a quiet street. Very private yet close to shopping and restaurants. Spacious, open floor plan with all the appliances, including washer and dryer. Wooded views from the lanai makes it the perfect place to relax. Kitchen area has a breakfast nook and also an area for a dining room and living room. Tile flooring throughout. You will want to call this "home". Don't let this one get away! ** LAWN CARE AND WATER TREATMENT INCLUDED IN THE RENT**595 OR HIGHER CREDIT SCORE A MUST. ***ONE DOG ONLY - WEIGHT LIMIT 40 LBS. NO VICIOUS BREED MIXES. $300 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. ##NO CATS AND NO SMOKING##