Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

1871 Gourmet Rd Available 01/01/21 1871 Gourmet Road, North Port 4/3/2 Pool Home - AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Brand new home beautifully furnished with volume ceilings, a split floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a delightful pool. All this located in North Port close to two spring training baseball fields, beaches, golf and all that the West Coast of Florida has to offer. ,Lawn and pool care included. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS! Call to reserve for next season! Call Audra Pulaskie for more info or to set up a showing. 941-218-1732



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635786)