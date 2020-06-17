All apartments in North Port
1871 Gourmet Rd

1871 Gourmet Rd · (941) 255-7264 ext. 612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1871 Gourmet Rd, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
1871 Gourmet Rd Available 01/01/21 1871 Gourmet Road, North Port 4/3/2 Pool Home - AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Brand new home beautifully furnished with volume ceilings, a split floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a delightful pool. All this located in North Port close to two spring training baseball fields, beaches, golf and all that the West Coast of Florida has to offer. ,Lawn and pool care included. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS! Call to reserve for next season! Call Audra Pulaskie for more info or to set up a showing. 941-218-1732

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 Gourmet Rd have any available units?
1871 Gourmet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
Is 1871 Gourmet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1871 Gourmet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 Gourmet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1871 Gourmet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 1871 Gourmet Rd offer parking?
No, 1871 Gourmet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1871 Gourmet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 Gourmet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 Gourmet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1871 Gourmet Rd has a pool.
Does 1871 Gourmet Rd have accessible units?
No, 1871 Gourmet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 Gourmet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 Gourmet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 Gourmet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 Gourmet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
