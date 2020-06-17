All apartments in North Port
1704 Lindsay Avenue

1704 Lindsay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Lindsay Avenue, North Port, FL 34286

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue have any available units?
1704 Lindsay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
Is 1704 Lindsay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Lindsay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Lindsay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Lindsay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue offer parking?
No, 1704 Lindsay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Lindsay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Lindsay Avenue has a pool.
Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1704 Lindsay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Lindsay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Lindsay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Lindsay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
