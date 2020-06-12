/
2 bedroom apartments
236 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
834 Prosperity Farms Road
834 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1117 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live near PGA Blvd on Prosperity Farms Road. Large remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
243 Castlewood Drive
243 Castlewood Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in quiet community close to all shopping, I-95 and beach.
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
148 Yacht Club Drive
148 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Hard to FIND 2 bed with one and a half baths, almost at the waterfront in North Palm across from the North Palm Country Club. Bright 2nd floor unit. Community Pool This condo will not last long.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
809 Hummingbird Way
809 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
850 sqft
This cute 2nd floor unit has newer laminate flooring and tile, a large balcony with lush vegetation over looking the pool, and home is custom painted for a true tropical ''old Florida'' feel. Located centrally to Jupiter & WPB
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
737 Hummingbird Way
737 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
761 Hummingbird Way
761 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
419 Us Hwy 1
419 US Route 1, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 in the heart of North Palm Beach. Come and see this beautiful unit overlooking the pool.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
1 Unit Available
121 Wettaw Lane
121 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 baths; 2nd floor unit overlooking the waterfront canal and Intracoastal. this unit is being offered unfurnished located in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to CVS and Walgreens and Restaurants
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
136 Yacht Club Drive
136 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1335 sqft
Enjoy living the North Palm Beach lifestyle - just down the street from the brand new North Palm Beach Country Club and across the street from the North Palm Beach Marina.This quiet charming building is a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1200 Marine Way
1200 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1220 sqft
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
108 Lakeshore Drive
108 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1637 sqft
Great sunrise views from this 2 bed room, 2 bath unit with large wrap balcony, Enjoy Sandpiper Grille located on site that delivers to your door. On site pool, hot tuband large grill area.
Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Beautiful, Peaceful & Private Seasonal Rental in Guard Gated Private Marina Community with Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Manager & Staff on site and Boat Slip available to rent! Fully Furnished, Move In Ready Condo on the Top Third Floor overlooking
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
312 Southwind Drive
312 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
842 sqft
tiled floors throughout - tiled kitchen counter tops,crown moldings, upgraded baths - Fenced Courtyard - Community pool - great location close to everything in the palm beaches : Dock available for additional $100 per month.. no dogs allowed.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
143 Yacht Club Drive
143 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
704 sqft
Spacious 2/1 corner top unit over looks the marina with beautiful yachts and boats.It is a very peaceful and quiet area. 1 pet under 35lb. All new medal roof and structure completely re-done , reinforced to hurricane standards...
