Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.There is waterfront screened patio in the master bedroom AND in the living room. The community pool is literally steps from your front door. Fish from the dock. Enjoy dinner on the breezeway!