109 Wettaw Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths waterfront condo in North Palm Beach with a breathtaking view from your living room and a serene screened balcony. Where you can just walk to the canal, boats and Intracoastal waterway. Great split floor plan. Large master bedroom with master walk-in closet. Hurricane shutters protection. Community pool and Shuffleboard. Florida lifestyle at its best! Close to shopping, dining, golfing and much more. Minutes away from the beach, park and mall!