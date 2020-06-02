All apartments in North Palm Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:16 PM

109 Wettaw Lane

109 Wettaw Lane · (561) 602-3363
Location

109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths waterfront condo in North Palm Beach with a breathtaking view from your living room and a serene screened balcony. Where you can just walk to the canal, boats and Intracoastal waterway. Great split floor plan. Large master bedroom with master walk-in closet. Hurricane shutters protection. Community pool and Shuffleboard. Florida lifestyle at its best! Close to shopping, dining, golfing and much more. Minutes away from the beach, park and mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Wettaw Lane have any available units?
109 Wettaw Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Wettaw Lane have?
Some of 109 Wettaw Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Wettaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Wettaw Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Wettaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Wettaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 109 Wettaw Lane offer parking?
No, 109 Wettaw Lane does not offer parking.
Does 109 Wettaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Wettaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Wettaw Lane have a pool?
Yes, 109 Wettaw Lane has a pool.
Does 109 Wettaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Wettaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Wettaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Wettaw Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Wettaw Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Wettaw Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
