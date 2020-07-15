8356 N Coral Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court bbq/grill

Breathtaking lake view courthouse townhouse. Real wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom, half bath, and full-size washer and dryer on the first floor. Tile floors throughout first floors and modern porcelain wood plank ceramic tile on the second floor, Accordion Hurricane shutters throughout. Enjoy the open lake view from your private balcony off of your oversized primary bedroom with walk-in closets. Roman jet bathtub in the primary bathroom, and newer A/C unit. The community offers a swimming pool, BBQ area, secured clubhouse with in-door racketball & special event room with kitchen. Steps away from grocery and shopping plazas.