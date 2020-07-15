All apartments in North Lauderdale
North Lauderdale, FL
8356 N Coral Cir
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

8356 N Coral Cir

8356 North Coral Circle · (954) 636-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8356 North Coral Circle, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8356 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
Breathtaking lake view courthouse townhouse. Real wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom, half bath, and full-size washer and dryer on the first floor. Tile floors throughout first floors and modern porcelain wood plank ceramic tile on the second floor, Accordion Hurricane shutters throughout. Enjoy the open lake view from your private balcony off of your oversized primary bedroom with walk-in closets. Roman jet bathtub in the primary bathroom, and newer A/C unit. The community offers a swimming pool, BBQ area, secured clubhouse with in-door racketball & special event room with kitchen. Steps away from grocery and shopping plazas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 N Coral Cir have any available units?
8356 N Coral Cir has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8356 N Coral Cir have?
Some of 8356 N Coral Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8356 N Coral Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8356 N Coral Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 N Coral Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8356 N Coral Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 8356 N Coral Cir offer parking?
No, 8356 N Coral Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8356 N Coral Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8356 N Coral Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 N Coral Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8356 N Coral Cir has a pool.
Does 8356 N Coral Cir have accessible units?
No, 8356 N Coral Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 N Coral Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8356 N Coral Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8356 N Coral Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8356 N Coral Cir has units with air conditioning.
