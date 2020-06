Amenities

2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.This totally furnished unit has it all ,from open and airy waterviews to the Zen themed elegance of the lobby.Enjoy the water views fitness center,tennis and Basketball courts and huge pool.Walk along the boat slips and be on the lookout for Dolphins and manatees.This unit has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Modern and fresh this unit wont last.