Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces. Landlord may consider shorter term lease (listing price is for annual lease). Fully furnished 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms - corner unit with incredible water views from every bedroom. Blue Bay amenities include rooftop pool, hot tub, sauna, party room and exercise room. Miami lifestyle at its best!