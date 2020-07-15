All apartments in North Bay Village
7928 East Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

7928 East Drive

7928 East Drive · (305) 984-2494
Location

7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
7928 East Drive Apt #1201, North Bay Village, FL 33141 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Eloquence on the Bay is located in North Bay Village which is nestled on the shores of Biscayne Bay along the 79th street Causeway linking Miami Beach and mainland Miami, North Bay Village is an attractive mix of waterfront restaurants, gourmet markets, and chic boutiques. Eloquence offers a waterfront residential retreat that is intimate and sophisticated. Featuring contemporary architecture and spacious residences with dazzling water views. With its own private marina, tennis court, luxurious pool deck, and fitness club. Great 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with large den. Open floor plan with high ceilings and direct bay view. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618388 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 East Drive have any available units?
7928 East Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7928 East Drive have?
Some of 7928 East Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7928 East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 East Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7928 East Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Village.
Does 7928 East Drive offer parking?
No, 7928 East Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7928 East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 East Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 East Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7928 East Drive has a pool.
Does 7928 East Drive have accessible units?
No, 7928 East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 East Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7928 East Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 East Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7928 East Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
