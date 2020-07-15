Amenities

7928 East Drive Apt #1201, North Bay Village, FL 33141 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Eloquence on the Bay is located in North Bay Village which is nestled on the shores of Biscayne Bay along the 79th street Causeway linking Miami Beach and mainland Miami, North Bay Village is an attractive mix of waterfront restaurants, gourmet markets, and chic boutiques. Eloquence offers a waterfront residential retreat that is intimate and sophisticated. Featuring contemporary architecture and spacious residences with dazzling water views. With its own private marina, tennis court, luxurious pool deck, and fitness club. Great 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with large den. Open floor plan with high ceilings and direct bay view. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618388 ]