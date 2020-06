7928 East Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court concierge gym pool tennis court yoga

BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH. FULL TIME CONCIERGE & SECURITY. TOP OF THE LINE AMENITIES, GYM, YOGA ROOM, TENNIS, BASKET BALL, HEATED POOL. LEASE TERM WILL BE UP TO NOVEMBER 15TH, 2020. SMALL CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WILL BE INACCESSIBLE TO THE TENANTS. TENANTS TO HAVE EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY. FURNISHED BEAUTIFULLY.