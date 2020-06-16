7921 East Dr

Amenities

Cozy and quiet 1 bed 1 bath on the second floor of a two story historic waterfront garden-style building. Only 20 units. New Vineyard Cherry Laminate floor!! New paint throughout. Plenty of parking on street. Excellent location in quiet and save North Bay Village, surrounded by luxury new construction, close to park, restaurants, water sport center and beach. New gas cooktop & separate single gas wall oven with lower broiler, pool & BBQ, free storage rack for kayak. Unit is rented until 06/15/2020.