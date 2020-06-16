All apartments in North Bay Village
7921 East Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:11 AM

7921 East Dr

7921 East Drive · (786) 333-4852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7921 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
pool
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Cozy and quiet 1 bed 1 bath on the second floor of a two story historic waterfront garden-style building. Only 20 units. New Vineyard Cherry Laminate floor!! New paint throughout. Plenty of parking on street. Excellent location in quiet and save North Bay Village, surrounded by luxury new construction, close to park, restaurants, water sport center and beach. New gas cooktop & separate single gas wall oven with lower broiler, pool & BBQ, free storage rack for kayak. Unit is rented until 06/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 East Dr have any available units?
7921 East Dr has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7921 East Dr have?
Some of 7921 East Dr's amenities include new construction, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7921 East Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 East Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7921 East Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Village.
Does 7921 East Dr offer parking?
No, 7921 East Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7921 East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 East Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7921 East Dr has a pool.
Does 7921 East Dr have accessible units?
No, 7921 East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 East Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7921 East Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7921 East Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7921 East Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
