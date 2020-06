7918 Harbor Island Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool sauna valet service

YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE. FLOORS TO CEILING GLASS WINDOWS IN ALL AREAS. MARBLE BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI. TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND GRANITE COUNTER TOP. THE BUILDING OFFERS A VARIETY OF AMENITIES INCLUDING GYM, SAUNA, TWO POOLS, CLUB HOUSE, AND MARINE WITH 24HR GATED SECURITY WITH GUEST AND VALET PARKING.