Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area. Formal dining room looks out to the balcony with breathtaking views of Miami Beach and the world famous Biscayne Bay. Located in the wonderful neighborhood of North Bay Village, which offers a luxury lifestyle, great restaurants and amazing schools! High Speed internet is included in the unit and also comes with a temperature controlled storage area and 2 parking spaces! In the building there is a party room that is booked via the building mgmt and there is a big pool and brand new fully-equipped Gym that has been redone during the Covid-19 shutdown. Available to show and ready for 07/01!