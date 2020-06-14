Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

13 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
532 Ball Street - #B
532 Ball Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM DUPLEX - LOCATED IN HISTORIC DISTRICT - Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in the lovely historic district. Walk to the river and downtown Canal Street. Renovated duplex down to the studs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE
636 North Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3250 sqft
Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!.
Results within 5 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
Results within 10 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Indian Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
215 Randle Avenue
215 Randle Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2064 sqft
CANAL FRONT FISHERMAN'S PARADISE - Unbelievable 2 story luxury home, direct canal front leading to Intercoastal Waterway; Loads of upgrades including kitchen with large island as dining area, bamboo wood floors, tile bathrooms; wood burning
City Guide for New Smyrna Beach, FL

Diamond dream when the sun don't shine / I close my eyes to see / Twelve wild horses in silver chains / Calling out to me / Oh Daytona, shine your light on me." (- Chris Rea, "Daytona")

The sunny skies and dreamy wonderment of Daytona Beach shine upon nearby New Smyrna Beach. Just 14 miles separate these two Florida beach cities. New Smyrna Beach has a history longer than this country--back to the ancient times of feather pens! A great immigration experiment in 1768 occurred, and 1,400 settlers were transported together to the New World. The colony here failed, but the town’s history picked up again a little over a century later when it incorporated. Today, its quiet streets, boat-friendly waterways, and white-sand beaches swell many-fold during tourist season. This is one of those old Florida towns that has retained its Southern charm rather than selling out to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors to the South. New Smyrna is a lady and she minds her manners, thank you very much. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Smyrna Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

