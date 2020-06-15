636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!. This landmark Riverside estate has undergone a massive renovation & restoration including a new tile roof, re-wired electric, re-plumbed, newly rebuilt kitchen, new southside HVAC, new master bathroom & so much more! The El Real Retiro is situated on a beautifully-treed & nicely-elevated half-acre parcel that runs street-to-street fronting the intracoastal river, sitting back over 100’ from the street, with a 7.5+ foot exterior wall wrapping the sides & rear providing privacy. The restoration of this unique one-of-a-kind estate includes beautifully refinished wood floors, newly re-plastered walls, refurbishment of the original antique light fixtures & door hardware. New kitchen & master bath featuring extensive use of high-end Maple cabinetry, marble & granite. High ceilings, large rooms, French doors & casement windows add charm & fill this home with abundant natural light. The house features 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, 2 carports, & a huge screened lanai w/covered porch & large salt pool ideal for outside entertaining. Natural gas fuels 2 tankless water heaters, gas stove top, & gas hook-ups available for dryer or possible summer kitchen. Amazing historical registered property with a new, top-quality renovation.