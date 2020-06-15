All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:29 PM

636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE

636 North Riverside Drive · (407) 782-3951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

636 North Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!. This landmark Riverside estate has undergone a massive renovation & restoration including a new tile roof, re-wired electric, re-plumbed, newly rebuilt kitchen, new southside HVAC, new master bathroom & so much more! The El Real Retiro is situated on a beautifully-treed & nicely-elevated half-acre parcel that runs street-to-street fronting the intracoastal river, sitting back over 100’ from the street, with a 7.5+ foot exterior wall wrapping the sides & rear providing privacy. The restoration of this unique one-of-a-kind estate includes beautifully refinished wood floors, newly re-plastered walls, refurbishment of the original antique light fixtures & door hardware. New kitchen & master bath featuring extensive use of high-end Maple cabinetry, marble & granite. High ceilings, large rooms, French doors & casement windows add charm & fill this home with abundant natural light. The house features 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, 2 carports, & a huge screened lanai w/covered porch & large salt pool ideal for outside entertaining. Natural gas fuels 2 tankless water heaters, gas stove top, & gas hook-ups available for dryer or possible summer kitchen. Amazing historical registered property with a new, top-quality renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
