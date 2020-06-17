456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203

Amenities

RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen. Spacious, river view master bedroom with large walk-in closet and two vanities(one separated from the full bath). 2nd bedroom with full bath connected (also accessed from living area for guest use). Closet on screened patio for extra storage.. No Pets



Enjoy the best amenities on beachside!



Amenities:

- 2 custom-designed swimming pools (one heated)

- 2 clay tennis courts

- Spa

- Clubhouse

- Exercise Room

- Shuffleboard courts

- Bar-b-que area

-18-hole, all natural chip-and-putt course

- 3,100ft. board walk along the river

- Riverfront fishing dock

- Private boat ramp

- 80-slip deep water marina, with electricity and water available for your boat if available with an additional charge

- Boat storage - additional charge



No Cats Allowed



