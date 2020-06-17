All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203

456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard · (386) 428-0975
Location

456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen. Spacious, river view master bedroom with large walk-in closet and two vanities(one separated from the full bath). 2nd bedroom with full bath connected (also accessed from living area for guest use). Closet on screened patio for extra storage.. No Pets

Enjoy the best amenities on beachside!

Amenities:
- 2 custom-designed swimming pools (one heated)
- 2 clay tennis courts
- Spa
- Clubhouse
- Exercise Room
- Shuffleboard courts
- Bar-b-que area
-18-hole, all natural chip-and-putt course
- 3,100ft. board walk along the river
- Riverfront fishing dock
- Private boat ramp
- 80-slip deep water marina, with electricity and water available for your boat if available with an additional charge
- Boat storage - additional charge

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3474162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have any available units?
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have?
Some of 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 currently offering any rent specials?
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 is pet friendly.
Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 offer parking?
No, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 does not offer parking.
Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have a pool?
Yes, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 has a pool.
Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have accessible units?
No, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203 does not have units with air conditioning.
