Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

451 Bouchelle Dr #301

451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard · (386) 423-2189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
garage
pool
elevator
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA. Absolutely gorgeous and very well maintained 2BR 2BA 3rd floor end unit condo. Elevator plus stairs to the unit. Light and bright and very well furnished and equipped for your stay in beautiful New Smyrna Beach. Relax and enjoy the river breezes on your large screened lanai that overlooks the pool area. In this riverfront community, you get the best of both worlds-5 minutes to the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal waterway is within steps of your unit! Bouchelle Island is located on the South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach, a 52 acre community with many amenities including 2 heated community pools, floating dock, 3,000 ft boardwalk, well maintained fishing dock puts your line and hook into the Indian River for redfish, snook, mangrove snapper, speckled sea trout, and tarpon, 18 Hole Pitch and Putt golf course, 2 lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, library, outdoor grill areas at each pool, spa located at main pool plus there are shuffleboard courts! Walk out the entrance of the unit and in front of you is the walkway to Bouchelle's exclusive half-mile boardwalk. Bring your fishing poles! Take the bicycle for a ride and enjoy the sites of the island. Unit comes with detached shared garage for your convenience. No Pets Allowed. Background screening and credit check required. Rentals are subject to 12.5% sales/resort tax, cleaning fee and processing fee. HOA Approval Required. Deposit is $1,000. Electric & Water Included up to $200/month. Wi-Fi and Cable included. Call Marcia or Tina for appointment to view and for further details 386-423-2189

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3682639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have any available units?
451 Bouchelle Dr #301 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have?
Some of 451 Bouchelle Dr #301's amenities include cable included, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 currently offering any rent specials?
451 Bouchelle Dr #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 pet-friendly?
No, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 offer parking?
Yes, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 does offer parking.
Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have a pool?
Yes, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 has a pool.
Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have accessible units?
No, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Bouchelle Dr #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
