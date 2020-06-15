451 Bouchelle Dr #301

Amenities

BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA. Absolutely gorgeous and very well maintained 2BR 2BA 3rd floor end unit condo. Elevator plus stairs to the unit. Light and bright and very well furnished and equipped for your stay in beautiful New Smyrna Beach. Relax and enjoy the river breezes on your large screened lanai that overlooks the pool area. In this riverfront community, you get the best of both worlds-5 minutes to the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal waterway is within steps of your unit! Bouchelle Island is located on the South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach, a 52 acre community with many amenities including 2 heated community pools, floating dock, 3,000 ft boardwalk, well maintained fishing dock puts your line and hook into the Indian River for redfish, snook, mangrove snapper, speckled sea trout, and tarpon, 18 Hole Pitch and Putt golf course, 2 lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, library, outdoor grill areas at each pool, spa located at main pool plus there are shuffleboard courts! Walk out the entrance of the unit and in front of you is the walkway to Bouchelle's exclusive half-mile boardwalk. Bring your fishing poles! Take the bicycle for a ride and enjoy the sites of the island. Unit comes with detached shared garage for your convenience. No Pets Allowed. Background screening and credit check required. Rentals are subject to 12.5% sales/resort tax, cleaning fee and processing fee. HOA Approval Required. Deposit is $1,000. Electric & Water Included up to $200/month. Wi-Fi and Cable included. Call Marcia or Tina for appointment to view and for further details 386-423-2189



