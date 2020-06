5627 Ferguson Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED! IMMACULATE AND ON THE WATER WITH DEEDED DOCK. TWO BEDROOM SPLIT PLAN, TWO BATH CONDO IS FULLY FURNISHED AND READY FOR YOU! NICE CABINETS, COUNTER TOPS, BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING! GREAT ROOM THAT IS OPEN, LARGE DINING AREA, LIVING ROOM, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOME. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH. SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD YOU TO THE ENCLOSED LANAI, AND OUTSIDE PATIO AREA, OVER LOOKING THE RIVER! BRING YOUR BOAT TO YOUR OWN DOCK. DON'T MISS THIS HOME!

THIS HOME CAN BE RENTED THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020.

***NO DOGS OVER 25 LBS ALLOWED***