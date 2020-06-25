5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded 1br/1ba Duplex Unit - Great Location! - Renovated Duplex with many upgrades! Located near the water, shopping, and more!



Terms:

- $800.00 month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting at $800.00

- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 630 Square Feet

- Utilities NOT included



Washer And Dryer Connections



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 1(727) 312-0883, or

Email: 5403-pasadena-dr@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE4911098)