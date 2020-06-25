All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr

5403 Pasadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5403 Pasadena Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Floral Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Upgraded 1br/1ba Duplex Unit - Great Location! - Renovated Duplex with many upgrades! Located near the water, shopping, and more!

Terms:
- $800.00 month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting at $800.00
- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 630 Square Feet
- Utilities NOT included

Washer And Dryer Connections

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 1(727) 312-0883, or
Email: 5403-pasadena-dr@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE4911098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr have any available units?
5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr have?
Some of 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr offer parking?
No, 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr have a pool?
No, 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr have accessible units?
No, 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Pasadena Dr - 5403 Pasadena Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
