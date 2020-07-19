95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

Summerwoods Condo on Amelia Island, FL - First time on rental market. Don't miss the opportunity to live within walking distance to Amelia Islands beautiful beaches in gated community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath UNFURNISHED condo is ready for occupancy. Upgrades galore in this downstairs flat - 10 foot ceilings with crown molding, wood and tile floors, white cabinets, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, single car garage, brick paver drive way, community pool, dedicated walk way to the beach! Close to fine dining, shopping and bike paths. Only 30 minute drive to JAX international airport.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4558135)