Nassau County, FL
95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003

95158 Summerwoods Cir · No Longer Available
Location

95158 Summerwoods Cir, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Summerwoods Condo on Amelia Island, FL - First time on rental market. Don't miss the opportunity to live within walking distance to Amelia Islands beautiful beaches in gated community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath UNFURNISHED condo is ready for occupancy. Upgrades galore in this downstairs flat - 10 foot ceilings with crown molding, wood and tile floors, white cabinets, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, single car garage, brick paver drive way, community pool, dedicated walk way to the beach! Close to fine dining, shopping and bike paths. Only 30 minute drive to JAX international airport.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4558135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have any available units?
95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have?
Some of 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 currently offering any rent specials?
95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 is pet friendly.
Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 offer parking?
Yes, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 offers parking.
Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have a pool?
Yes, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 has a pool.
Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have accessible units?
No, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 does not have accessible units.
Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95158 Summerwoods Circle Unit 2003 does not have units with air conditioning.
