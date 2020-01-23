820 Ketch DR

Amenities

Fully remodeled highly desirable location & all new furnishings! This lovely 2/2 1st floor condo is available for the 2020 season at $4000/month. Enclosed lanai is air conditioned & adds 150 sq ft of living space overlooking the private pool for Grand Prix residents only. This small complex of 8 residences is positioned in The Moorings one of Naples' most prestigious neighborhoods & less than a mile to the beach. Although all beaches are public, The Moorings has a private beach park which allows owners & guests to park & is only a few steps to the white sandy beach & blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful new kitchen, stainless appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops, hurricane impact windows & new window coverings are just a few of the upgrades awaiting you in this adorable home! The owner has added a brand new king bed in the master, new queen in the guest room & a full size washer/dryer. You are in the heart of Naples with retail shopping centers, Coastland Center, restaurants & grocery stores very close by. West of US 41 & midway between upscale Waterside Shops, Mercato, charming, upscale active downtown 5th Ave. & 3rd St. So.