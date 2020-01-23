All apartments in Naples
820 Ketch DR

820 Ketch Drive · (239) 289-0135
Location

820 Ketch Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fully remodeled highly desirable location & all new furnishings! This lovely 2/2 1st floor condo is available for the 2020 season at $4000/month. Enclosed lanai is air conditioned & adds 150 sq ft of living space overlooking the private pool for Grand Prix residents only. This small complex of 8 residences is positioned in The Moorings one of Naples' most prestigious neighborhoods & less than a mile to the beach. Although all beaches are public, The Moorings has a private beach park which allows owners & guests to park & is only a few steps to the white sandy beach & blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful new kitchen, stainless appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops, hurricane impact windows & new window coverings are just a few of the upgrades awaiting you in this adorable home! The owner has added a brand new king bed in the master, new queen in the guest room & a full size washer/dryer. You are in the heart of Naples with retail shopping centers, Coastland Center, restaurants & grocery stores very close by. West of US 41 & midway between upscale Waterside Shops, Mercato, charming, upscale active downtown 5th Ave. & 3rd St. So.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

