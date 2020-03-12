800 River Point DR

Amenities

Welcome to your vacation townhouse in the beautiful waterfront community of Naples Bay Club, ideally located within the heart of downtown Naples and easy walking distance to 5th Avenue South, Tin City, restaurants and more! The main level offers a large living area with comfortable leather couches, flat screen TV and wet bar. Enjoy the picturesque views overlooking the bay from your patio and a 32’ boat slip is included directly in front. The updated fully-equipped kitchen will delight every cook and the dining area seats 6 in comfort. Upstairs, the oversized master bedroom suite overlooks the bay and offers a king bed plus a master bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and step-in shower. The guest bedroom suite has twin beds and a private full bath. The white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are only a short bike ride away and every imaginable activity is available nearby. Off-Peak months available too!