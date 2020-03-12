All apartments in Naples
Last updated June 2 2020

800 River Point DR

800 River Point Drive · (239) 250-9027
Location

800 River Point Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your vacation townhouse in the beautiful waterfront community of Naples Bay Club, ideally located within the heart of downtown Naples and easy walking distance to 5th Avenue South, Tin City, restaurants and more! The main level offers a large living area with comfortable leather couches, flat screen TV and wet bar. Enjoy the picturesque views overlooking the bay from your patio and a 32’ boat slip is included directly in front. The updated fully-equipped kitchen will delight every cook and the dining area seats 6 in comfort. Upstairs, the oversized master bedroom suite overlooks the bay and offers a king bed plus a master bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and step-in shower. The guest bedroom suite has twin beds and a private full bath. The white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are only a short bike ride away and every imaginable activity is available nearby. Off-Peak months available too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 River Point DR have any available units?
800 River Point DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 River Point DR have?
Some of 800 River Point DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 River Point DR currently offering any rent specials?
800 River Point DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 River Point DR pet-friendly?
No, 800 River Point DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 800 River Point DR offer parking?
No, 800 River Point DR does not offer parking.
Does 800 River Point DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 River Point DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 River Point DR have a pool?
No, 800 River Point DR does not have a pool.
Does 800 River Point DR have accessible units?
No, 800 River Point DR does not have accessible units.
Does 800 River Point DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 River Point DR has units with dishwashers.
